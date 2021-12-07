Hero student speaks on saving man’s life

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to the quick thinking of a William’s Baptist University student, a man survived an ATV crash on Halloween.

According to the police report, Mark Garner crashed his side-by-side at the intersection of county roads 430 and 431 around 9:30 p.m. on October 31st.

A few minutes later, he was found by his wife thanks to the help of William’s Baptist senior Baylee Haskins and her friends.

Garner’s wife approached the group of students for help while they were working on a boat for duck season. She didn’t know the area well and needed their help locating her husband.

Haskins and her friends dropped what they were doing and headed to the scene. Once there, they found Gardner in dire need of medical attention. His arm was bleeding profusely.

“I’m grateful that God put me in that situation,” Haskins said.

When they found him, Haskins immediately called her father. Alan Haskins is the director of the Fire Science program at Black River Technical College in Walnut Ridge and knew just what to do. However, Baylee would have to do the work and fast.

With the help of her friends, she fashioned a tourniquet out of the window seal of the crashed ATV and a stick.

It did its job and stopped the bleeding well enough to give paramedics time to make it to the scene.

About 10 minutes later, they arrived to help the man.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever been as proud of her as I am right now,” Alan Haskins said. “She gave someone another Christmas, another birthday, some more time with their family. That’s special. That’s pretty special.”

Officials said if not for that quick thinking, Gardner likely would not have survived.

Haskins was recognized by the Williams Baptist University Board of Trustees on December 4th for her efforts, but Haskins said she doesn’t want to be thought of as a hero. She said she’s just a person who did what they had to do, and she couldn’t have done it without the help of her friends.

“I just want to give recognition to my friends, because without them I wouldn’t have been able to put that tourniquet on,” she said.

