Memphis City Council approves resolution honoring Young Dolph with honorary street name

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council approved a resolution that will honor the late rapper, Young Dolph.

Young Dolph was killed in November shooting at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

Tuesday, city council approved a resolution to honor Young Dolph with an honorary street name by voice vote. The resolution does not change the name of any actual street but will include signs designating it.

