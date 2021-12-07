Energy Alert
Memphis City Council approves resolution honoring Young Dolph with honorary street name

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council approved a resolution that will honor the late rapper, Young Dolph.

Young Dolph was killed in November shooting at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard.

Tuesday, city council approved a resolution to honor Young Dolph with an honorary street name by voice vote. The resolution does not change the name of any actual street but will include signs designating it.

