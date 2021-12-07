Energy Alert
Passerby saves baby from choking

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, Jim Tice and Cole Long found a mother and child on the side of Highway 1 in Harrisburg on the way to a hunting trip. The woman was screaming for help and no one was stopped.

That is when Long noticed that the woman was holding a baby and he told his grandfather to pull over.

Long ran to the woman and she said her child was not breathing. Long knew that he had to stop and help.

“It was stop or don’t stop and I am very thankful that we stopped,” said Long. “Not for personal gain or self-gain or anything like that, but to be there for that mom and be there for that kid.”

Long then started his EMT training on the baby and was able to notice that the child had something lodged in her throat.

While Long worked on the child, his grandfather Jim Tice was in shock and beyond proud of his grandson.

“He did not hesitate, he did not hesitate one bit, he was out of there doing the thing, and the whole time saying she’s going to be alright; she’s going to be alright,” said Tice.

Long was able to work with the baby for a couple of minutes and was able to get the substance out of her throat to allow her to breathe again.

Emergency services showed up soon after and said that Long saved the child’s life.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

