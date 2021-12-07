More Strong to Severe Storms Possible Friday

Another chilly day is on the way, just with more sunshine. Winds are calm today after a breezy start to the week. Clouds increase tonight as warmer air starts to move in after sunrise. Highs rise through the 40s, 50s, and into the 60s as we head past sunset. A few sprinkles are possible. It’ll be windy too Thursday into the weekend as moisture returns ahead of our next storm system. A few more showers are possible Thursday night with better rain chances Friday and Friday night. Instability builds in on Friday, and we’ll have to watch for another round of strong to severe storms as highs get into the 70s. It’s a low risk for now, but more updates to the risk and coverage area will be needed. Rain moves out by Saturday morning as colder air moves in for the weekend.

