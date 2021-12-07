Energy Alert
Thieves steal man’s moped and independence

Cody Scotton with his stolen moped.
Cody Scotton with his stolen moped.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Whoever stole a Jonesboro man’s moped took more than just his means of transportation. They stole his independence.

Early Sunday morning Cody Scotton’s electric scooter was stolen from the Walmart parking lot on Parker Road, leaving him not just in shock but heartbroken.

Scotton worked 4 months straight to afford the black and white moped that he used to get to and from work every day. Scotton is developmentally disabled which means he cannot get his driver’s license.

That bike allowed Scotton to take himself to work for the first time in his life. An independence that he had never had before.

“That bike actually meant a lot because I wouldn’t need to have my parents take me anywhere,” he said. “If I needed to go somewhere, I could just hop on and go.”

His mother, Corrie Getz, said when he first decided to get the bike, she was so proud of him. She saw he was trying to start his own life.

She said if the bike is found and in good condition, it will absolutely make his Christmas.

The Jonesboro Police Department is currently investigating the situation, but if you or anyone you know has any information that can help them recover Scotton’s moped, call 870-935-5551 immediately.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe account has been established to purchase a new moped. To make a donation, click here.

