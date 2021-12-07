Trial begins for man charged in construction worker’s death

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The trial for the man charged in the 2020 death of a construction worker in Poinsett County begins this week.

Monday was a quick day in court for Kristopher Gould.

Gould is currently out on a $5,000 bond and sat quietly in the back of the courtroom as details were settled ahead of jury selection.

According to the crash summary from state police, Gould crossed divider barrels on I-555 in Poinsett County before hitting and killing Preston Brayfield.

His car then left the road and went into a field.

Brayfield, who is originally from Kansas City, was working in a construction zone when the crash happened.

Gould has been charged with negligent homicide, failure to maintain control, and an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Gould pleaded not guilty to a negligent homicide last July.

Brayfield’s family will be in Poinsett County for the trial from Kansas City this week.

Jury orientation is set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Poinsett County courthouse, and the trial could start soon after.

Region 8 News will be following the trial all week for the latest developments in the case.

