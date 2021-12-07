Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Trial begins for man charged in construction worker’s death

By Katie Woodall
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The trial for the man charged in the 2020 death of a construction worker in Poinsett County begins this week.

Monday was a quick day in court for Kristopher Gould.

Gould is currently out on a $5,000 bond and sat quietly in the back of the courtroom as details were settled ahead of jury selection.

According to the crash summary from state police, Gould crossed divider barrels on I-555 in Poinsett County before hitting and killing Preston Brayfield.

His car then left the road and went into a field.

Brayfield, who is originally from Kansas City, was working in a construction zone when the crash happened.

Gould has been charged with negligent homicide, failure to maintain control, and an open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Gould pleaded not guilty to a negligent homicide last July.

Brayfield’s family will be in Poinsett County for the trial from Kansas City this week.

Jury orientation is set to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Poinsett County courthouse, and the trial could start soon after.

Region 8 News will be following the trial all week for the latest developments in the case.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CWD found in deer
Deer hunters could see changes in hunting culture
A Southeast Missouri man and a juvenile were arrested Friday in connection with an armed...
Two arrested in Missouri shooting
Pilot found dead at site of small plane crash in Arkansas
There is a low risk for severe weather from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday throughout Region 8.
BE PREPARED: Severe weather possible late Sunday-early Monday
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

Highway 181/I-55 Overpass
Bassett resident concerned about overpass
Hero student speaks on saving man's life
Hero student speaks on saving man’s life
Passerby saves baby from choking
Passerby saves baby from choking
Police investigate armed robbery
Police investigate armed robbery
Jim Tice and his grandson Cole Long
Passerby saves baby from choking