Wynne & East Poinsett County nominated for 2021 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Region 8 schools have a chance to win a state-wide award.

Wynne and East Poinsett County are finalists for the 2021 Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Year. They’re competing with Bryant, Charleston, Paris, & Parkview.

Wynne (Tirrell Johnson tip, Tre Holmes pick-six)

Tirrell Johnson tips it and Tre Holmes picks it off for Wynne, and he takes it all the way back to the house. The Yellowjackets beat West Memphis 35 - 13 on September 3rd.

East Poinsett County (Candon Argo 99 yd defensive TD)

Nominee number 3 is East Poinsett County. Candon Argo strips it and takes it all the way back, it’s aa 99 yard touchdown. The Warriors beat Marked Tree 46 - 20 on October 22nd.

VOTE NOW AT THIS LINK: https://www.yarnells.com/sweetest-play

The poll is open now, it closes Monday, December 13th at 2:00 pm CST. The winning school will receive a trophy, a $1,000 check to their booster club, and a Yarnell’s Ice Cream party (to be scheduled when COVID-19 does not pose a risk for individuals’ health).

