A-STATE IN THE NFL: Jerry Jacobs shines in Week 13

DETROIT (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf had a career performance in the NFL.

Jerry Jacobs recorded 7 tackles and 2 tackles for a loss in Week 13. He also had a QB hit as the Lions picked up their first win of the season.

Jacobs has 34 stops this season for Detroit. The Georgia native went from undrafted free agent in the spring to making the 53-man roster to start the season. Jacobs played in all 3 preseason games, recording 9 tackles. 5 of those came in the finale vs. the Colts.

Demario Davis (Saints LB)

- Enshrined in Arkansas State Hall of Honor on September 2nd

- Week 13: 4 tackles (3 solo), 2 QB hits

- Season: 80 tackles (54 solo), 3 sacks, 4 pass deflections, 11 stuffs

JD McKissic (Washington RB)

- 2021 marks 6th season in NFL

- Week 13: Inactive (concussion)

- Had 2 TDs in Week 12 win over Seattle

Forrest Merrill (Chargers DL)

- Week 13: Practice squad

- Season: 3 tackles in 4 games

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.