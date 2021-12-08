Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-STATE IN THE NFL: Jerry Jacobs shines in Week 13

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs makes a tackle in a 2021 matchup vs. the Vikings.
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs makes a tackle in a 2021 matchup vs. the Vikings.(Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf had a career performance in the NFL.

Jerry Jacobs recorded 7 tackles and 2 tackles for a loss in Week 13. He also had a QB hit as the Lions picked up their first win of the season.

Jacobs has 34 stops this season for Detroit. The Georgia native went from undrafted free agent in the spring to making the 53-man roster to start the season. Jacobs played in all 3 preseason games, recording 9 tackles. 5 of those came in the finale vs. the Colts.

Demario Davis (Saints LB)

Enshrined in Arkansas State Hall of Honor on September 2nd

- Week 13: 4 tackles (3 solo), 2 QB hits

- Season: 80 tackles (54 solo), 3 sacks, 4 pass deflections, 11 stuffs

JD McKissic (Washington RB)

- 2021 marks 6th season in NFL

- Week 13: Inactive (concussion)

- Had 2 TDs in Week 12 win over Seattle

Forrest Merrill (Chargers DL)

- Week 13: Practice squad

- Season: 3 tackles in 4 games

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter dies after being struck by vehicle
CWD found in deer
Deer hunters could see changes in hunting culture
A 63-year-old Searcy man died in a single-vehicle crash.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
I-40 Chemical Spill
Fatal crash, chemical spill causes I-40 closure near Forrest City
A 19-year-old man is in custody after police said he opened fire on a high school parking lot.
Man arrested following school parking lot shooting

Latest News

NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/7/21)
Cavewomen beat Newport in 3A-2 tilt
Cave City girls beat Newport in 3A-2 tilt
Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) shoots over Charlotte guard Clyde Trapp (0) during the first half...
Notae’s 23 points put #12 Arkansas over Charlotte 86-66
Blazers beat Trumann in 4A-3 basketball opener
Valley View boys beat Trumann in 4A-3 opener