Civilians, veterans gather for 80th observance of Pearl Harbor

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Civilians and veterans gathered for the 80th observance of Pearl Harbor Tuesday morning, hosted by the Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation.

According to CCVMF executive board member W. Danny Honnell, it was 11 a.m. in Arkansas when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7th, 1941, killing two people from Craighead County.

The two victims were identified as Seaman First Class Gene Hardin and Seaman First Class Charles C. Sevier, who have their remains buried under the vessel.

Three survivors from Jonesboro eventually passed away decades after the war, with the last one dying in June 2021.

As World War II Veterans are slowly dying off, Honnell said Pearl Harbor should continue to be remembered every year.

“We are doomed to repeat our own history,” Honnell said. “You go back through history books, and you see the same wars and the same things happening.”

Honnell added no WWII veterans were in attendance at Tuesday’s observation, which is a subtle reminder people should honor the ones who remain before it’s their time.

“They are the greatest generation,” he said. “They went through the great depression; They went through a war and the war brought us out of depression.”

Vietnam Veteran Carl Mosby said he has relatives who survived WWII and he has kept track of everyone in his family who served in wars.

“Thank God they all made it back,” Mosby said. “A lot of people didn’t.”

Mosby added one of his relatives had six purple hearts while the other had four.

Mosby’s wife laid flowers across the bricks that honor those in remembrance of Pearl Harbor at the Doughboy Statue at the Craighead County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

