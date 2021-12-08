Class Act: Teacher is recognized for selfless acts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There’s no requirement to work while off the clock, but for several teachers, it’s inevitable.

Kayti Wilson is described as a teacher who looks to educate the “whole child.”

She’s committed to growing children academically, socially, and emotionally and her efforts to do that, has landed her as November’s Class Act.

“She’s very knowledgeable in all aspects, not just her career, but how she lives her life and her purpose in life,” coworker, Sarah Smith said. “Her faith is strong to her and that guides her in many areas of why she makes the decisions that she does.”

Smith calls Wilson her best friend and truly admires her will to never give up.

Mrs. Wilson has taught for 8 years and she’s easily become a school favorite.

Several first graders told Region 8 News that she’s fun, allows them to play and talk and they even added that they loved her.

“A big part of being a teacher is reflecting on your practice and being intentional with the decisions that you make. I’m always thinking to myself am I doing what needs to be done for the kids,” Wilson said.

That includes going the extra mile for her students outside of the classroom, sacrificing her time and life to see them succeed.

“I always want to make sure I’m doing right by other people’s children. I tell my parents at the beginning of every school year I believe that it takes a village to raise a child and a teacher is a huge part of that village,” Wilson said. “It’s my honor to be a part of that village and get to help raise children in a way.”

Wilson says to all of the teachers who question if this is what you should be doing, here’s her advice.

“Find opportunities to enjoy the kids. Take an afternoon, find something that you know they’ll love. See the joy that they have. They exude joy at six and seven years old,” Wilson said. “They can’t help it and it’s contagious. Take those snippets of time and just enjoy being around them and getting to be a part of their lives.”

If you know anyone like Mrs. Wilson who is deserving of a Class Act, nominate them today by going to https://www.kait8.com/contests/.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.