Council votes on sending request over speed limits

(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro City Council has voted to send a request to look at lowering speed limits along two roads.

At their meeting Tuesday, Dec. 7, city officials said they are asking ArDOT to study lowering the speed limit on East Highland, starting at Distributor to Moore Road and continuing out to Barnhill Road.

The city is also looking to ask about lowering the speed limit on East Johnson, starting from Main Street to Red Wolf Boulevard.

Officials cite the number of crashes in these areas as the reason behind the request.

We will continue to follow this story as it progresses.

You can view the city council meeting on the City of Jonesboro’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

