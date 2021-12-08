Dec. 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We start to warm up today with temperatures back to near normal. Thursday we will be in the lower 60s and by Friday, we are in the 70s.

After a sunny day today, clouds will increase tomorrow. Rain chances return for Friday and Friday night.

We will have to watch for a couple of strong storms of Friday. It would mean a drier Saturday. It would also mean the colder air behind the front arrives earlier.

We go from the 70s to the 50s over the weekend

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

President Joe Biden will visit Kansas City today to promote his new infrastructure bill.

A Region 8 firefighter has died while working on the job.

Health officials say COVID omicron variant could already be in Arkansas.

As COVID cases rise, Gov. Hutchinson urges Arkansans to get booster shots.

Senator Jason Rapert’s proposed law enforcement tax credit fails in special session.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.