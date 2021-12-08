Energy Alert
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/7/21)

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday featured more boys and girls conference matchups around Northeast Arkansas.

Valley View 65, Trumann 44 (Boys)

Riverside 46, Bay 45 (Boys)

Newport 34, Cave City 32 (Boys)

Cave City 56, Newport 42 (Girls)

Jonesboro 54, Benton 49 (Girls)

Southside 58, Highland 56 (Girls)

Brookland 41, Pocahontas 30 (Girls)

Corning 51, Osceola 38 (Girls)

Melbourne 70, Midland 10 (Girls)

Salem 62, Cedar Ridge 36 (Girls)

Salem 44, Cedar Ridge 40 (Boys)

Armorel 48, Senath-Hornersville 29 (Girls)

Conway 84, Marion 59 (Girls)

Rector 82, Cross County 53 (Boys)

Rector 72, Cross County 45 (Girls)

Gosnell 66, Piggott 54 (Boys)

Ridgefield Christian 58, Mammoth Spring 56 (Boys)

Maynard 58, Crowley’s Ridge Academy 56 (Boys)

West Memphis 51, Memphis Central 48 (Boys)

Manila 65, Harrisburg 34 (Boys)

