Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

New Details: Six suspects rob clothing store, take $200,000 worth of items

New Details: Six suspects rob clothing store, take $200,00 worth of items
New Details: Six suspects rob clothing store, take $200,00 worth of items(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police have released details about a clothing store robbery that happened early Tuesday morning.

The report says that six men wearing a all black pulled up to Bad Timing on Highland Street in three cars around 12:15 a.m. Two of the suspects approached the front door and busted out the glass with what appeared to be a crowbar.

Video surveillance footage shows the suspects go in and out of the business several times, taking multiple clothing items and boxes of shoes.

The suspects then fled the scene, heading southbound on South Highland Street.

According to the store owner, $200,000 of clothing and shoes were stolen, but he will have to do an inventory check to report the exact items that were stolen and their value.

The report says three vehicles were on the scene of the burglary. Vehicle #1 is a silver or gold Chevy Malibu with dark tinted windows, vehicle #2 is a black Infiniti G37 with tinted windows and vehicle #3 is a black Infiniti or BMW with blue LED headlights.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Firefighter dies after being struck by vehicle
CWD found in deer
Deer hunters could see changes in hunting culture
A 63-year-old Searcy man died in a single-vehicle crash.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash
I-40 Chemical Spill
Fatal crash, chemical spill causes I-40 closure near Forrest City
Residents work to get back into the holiday spirit
Thieves steal Christmas from Jonesboro families

Latest News

The Senate and House on Wednesday approved identical versions of the tax cut package, which...
Arkansas lawmakers give initial OK to massive tax cut plan
Memphis Zoo splash pad: AquiFUR
Splash pad in store for Memphis Zoo in 2022
Class Act: Teacher is recognized for selfless acts
Teacher is recognized for selfless acts.
November's Class Act