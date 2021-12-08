Energy Alert
Notae’s 23 points put #12 Arkansas over Charlotte 86-66

Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) shoots over Charlotte guard Clyde Trapp (0) during the first half...
Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) shoots over Charlotte guard Clyde Trapp (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Chip Souza - Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — J.D. Notae recorded his first career double-double and No. 12 Arkansas rolled to a 86-66 win against Charlotte on Tuesday night in nonconference action.

Notae finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Razorbacks (9-0) took control of the game in the first half and never let up. Arkansas sophomore Jaylin Williams scored a career-high 15 points and added eight rebounds for Arkansas. Four players scored in double-figures for the Razorbacks.

Austin Butler led Charlotte (4-4) with 14 points and Jahmir Young finished with 10.

Notae scored 13 of his points in the second half as the Razorbacks extended a 10-point halftime lead to 20 down the stretch to end a four-game homestand.

Arkansas broke away from a 14-14 tie at the 11:52 mark of the first half with a 17-4 scoring burst. Charlotte made a run to get within six points at 35-29 on a backdoor layup by Jackson Threadgill with 2:25 left in the half, but Arkansas went back up by 10 again when Williams forced a steal at midcourt and raced in uncontested for a slam for the 41-31 halftime lead.

Charlotte trailed by double-digits most of the second half until Butler and Luka Vasic drilled back-to-back three-pointers to pull the Niners within 73-64 with 5:50 left.

UP NEXT

Charlotte: At Valparaiso on Saturday.

Arkansas: Takes on Oklahoma on Saturday in Tulsa.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

