School board appoints interim Superintendent

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The search for a new Superintendent for the Brookland School District is underway.

The Brookland School Board announced on Monday, Dec. 6, that they decided to go in a different leadership direction and appointed assistant superintendent George Kennedy to serve as interim Superintendent in place of former Superintendent Keith McDaniel.

According to Attorney Rebecca Worsham, McDaniel did not resign from his position, nor was he terminated. He will continue to work in a consulting role with the district until June 30, 2022, which is when his contract is set to expire.

We will continue to follow this story as it progresses.

