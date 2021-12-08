Energy Alert
Splash pad in store for Memphis Zoo in 2022

Memphis Zoo splash pad: AquiFUR
Memphis Zoo splash pad: AquiFUR(Memphis Zoo)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo is announcing a new attraction set to come in spring 2022.

The zoo says a new Egyptian-themed splash pad is currently under construction and it’s called the AquiFUR -- named after the Memphis aquifer that supplies clean water to the community and zoo animals.

The AquiFUR will include slides, dump buckets, interactive water toys and a special section for toddlers. Luxury cabanas and party rooms for birthdays and large group events will also be available.

The zoo says the AquiFUR will be open to children 10 years and under and their families.

Memphis Zoo members should be on the lookout for an exclusive event before the splash pad opens to the public.

