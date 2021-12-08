Energy Alert
Towns hold joint Christmas parade

The 2021 joint parade will be a return to normalcy
By Chase Gage
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Two Lawrence County towns hosted a Christmas parade Tuesday, Dec. 7. It was just the second joint parade ever between the two.

Walnut Ridge and Hoxie held the inaugural joint parade in 2019 as a symbol of unity. After a tremendous community response, it was set to be an annual tradition. However, the parade was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Now, it’s back.

“I’ve always felt that we’re two towns in one city,” Hoxie Mayor Dennis Coggins said.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp -- without knowing of Coggins’ comments -- echoed the sentiment.

“We are one community made up of two different towns,” Snapp said.

The parade started at the intersection of West Free Street and Southwest Front Street in Walnut Ridge and followed Front St. all the way through Hoxie. The precession featured over 60 floats, and each mayor took turns leading the way with a swap happening midway.

Snapp said he expects the parade to grow with time.

“I don’t believe I’ve ever seen Walnut Ridge and Hoxie work together so well,” Coggins said.

Both mayors said they most looked forward to throwing candy to kids of the community again after a year off.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

