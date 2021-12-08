Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Windy Day

December 9th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ve got a windy day on the way as clouds increase. Moisture starts to stream in bringing clouds and a few sprinkles. Light rain chances continue through the overnight and into Friday morning. We’re still watching for a few strong to severe storms late Friday into Friday night. Most of Friday will be warm and windy, but dry. Storms increase overnight with a wind and hail threat. A few tornadoes are possible too. Rain moves out by sunrise Saturday morning with clouds following shortly after. Cooler and sunny for the rest of the weekend. More warm weather comes next week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on...
“I wish it was me instead of him.” Gould sentenced to 15 years in negligent homicide case
Perry Jennings, 57, of Luxora was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual extortion.
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion
Residents work to get back into the holiday spirit
Thieves steal Christmas from Jonesboro families
Firefighter dies after being struck by vehicle
car found LaFayette
Missing college student’s car, possible remains found 45 years later in Alabama

Latest News

Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Thursday morning forecast
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (12/8)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (12/8)
Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (12/8/21)
Aaron's Wednesday Evening Forecast (12/8/21)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (12/7)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (12/7)