We’ve got a windy day on the way as clouds increase. Moisture starts to stream in bringing clouds and a few sprinkles. Light rain chances continue through the overnight and into Friday morning. We’re still watching for a few strong to severe storms late Friday into Friday night. Most of Friday will be warm and windy, but dry. Storms increase overnight with a wind and hail threat. A few tornadoes are possible too. Rain moves out by sunrise Saturday morning with clouds following shortly after. Cooler and sunny for the rest of the weekend. More warm weather comes next week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.