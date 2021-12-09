Energy Alert
$13 million expansion slated for Riceland Foods

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STUTTGART, Ark. (KAIT) - A $13 million expansion at Riceland Foods will create 80 new jobs at its facilities in Stuttgart and Jonesboro.

According to a Wednesday media release from state economic development officials, a large portion of the expansion will be in Stuttgart and will include two new packaging lines.

The work will also include renovating existing facilities and updating production lines that are being done.

Riceland officials say the need for the expansion is two-fold: Having supply available and meeting the demands of customers.

“Riceland has been a key employer in eastern Arkansas for years,” interim Riceland Foods president and CEO Andrew Dallas said. “We’re excited about the opportunity to grow this segment of our business.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said the expansion is an important part of helping the state’s economy.

“I want to congratulate Riceland on its centennial anniversary. It is always great to see our homegrown businesses thrive and expand,” Gov. Hutchinson said. “For 100 years, Riceland has fed millions of people around the world and has grown to become a leader in the rice industry. The 80 new jobs being created by the company, along with the $13.2 million expansion, will significantly affect these new employees and their families in Stuttgart and Jonesboro and will help Riceland continue on its path of success.”

There is no word as to when the expansion will begin.

