After 60 years, popular Polar Freeze for sale

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Polar Freeze has been a staple of the Walnut Ridge community for more than 60 years. But now the owners say it’s time to close.

Jack Allison purchased the restaurant in 1959. It has been in the family ever since. Jack died in 2019 and his daughter, Kellie, said she does not want her mother struggling with the business on her own.

“Over the past several months I have really thought about it and I want my mother to be able to enjoy her last quality years and not have to have the responsibility,” said Kellie.

Her mother, Velma, retired years ago but is still involved in the business. She just wants to make sure they get the right people to take over their restaurant.

“I want to make sure they are friendly and someone who likes being around the action,” said Velma.

The family announced Monday that they are putting the restaurant up for sale but have not thought about a price or buyer yet.

One thing is for sure, the Polar Freeze is going to look very different without a member of the Allison family at the helm.

