Annie Camp students prepare for first Christmas dinner

The students are still taking donations for the dinner.
The students are still taking donations for the dinner.(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are putting down the books and picking up the phone to make sure their first community Christmas dinner happens.

Zen Kazi, Dylan Thompson, and Kylan Jones are the EAST Students at Annie Camp Junior High School in charge of the dinner.

“We wanted people to gather because every family gathers on Christmas. So, we want people to gather with us,” said Kazi.

They began the project in 2019, but after a couple of years of obstacles that prevented the event, they were determined to make it happen in 2021.

“Those people that are less fortunate, do not deserve to not have food and stuff and picked on every day for the stuff everybody else has,” said Jones.

The budget started out at zero. The main issue they ran into this time was a lack of donations.

The determined students said a lot of people are struggling to support their own families right now, so giving is hard for some.

They pushed through and called parents and local businesses to help out.

“It feels very relieving knowing that we’re going to be able to do this and not stressing out every day about not being able to do it,” said Jones.

The team is still looking for more donations for different items on their list. They plan to take donations for a few more weeks.

The dinner is on Dec. 20, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the Annie Camp Jr. High School Cafeteria.

