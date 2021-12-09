Area firefighters respond to death of fire chief

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After the death of Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Chief Wes Adams, the firefighter community is shaken.

Those who are called to protect and serve our communities are often hit with tragedy.

In a response to a call this week, Adams was struck by a vehicle. Later, he died.

Assistant Jonesboro Fire Chief Martin Hamrick says that Adams’ death is a tragedy for the entire community.

Drivers are sometimes not cognizant of what is going on around them, which puts construction workers and those who serve our communities in danger.

“Ultimately, it comes down to the motorist. They need to be aware of what’s going on and try not to end up in that type of situation”, Hamrick said.

Crash details or plans for a memorial for Adams have not been released.

