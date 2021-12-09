Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Area firefighters respond to death of fire chief

Fire truck
Fire truck(KAIT)
By Karesse Clemons
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After the death of Sedgwick Volunteer Fire Chief Wes Adams, the firefighter community is shaken.

Those who are called to protect and serve our communities are often hit with tragedy.

In a response to a call this week, Adams was struck by a vehicle. Later, he died.

Assistant Jonesboro Fire Chief Martin Hamrick says that Adams’ death is a tragedy for the entire community.

Drivers are sometimes not cognizant of what is going on around them, which puts construction workers and those who serve our communities in danger.

“Ultimately, it comes down to the motorist. They need to be aware of what’s going on and try not to end up in that type of situation”, Hamrick said.

Crash details or plans for a memorial for Adams have not been released.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighter dies after being struck by vehicle
A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on...
Gould sentenced to 15 years in negligent homicide case
Residents work to get back into the holiday spirit
Thieves steal Christmas from Jonesboro families
CWD found in deer
Deer hunters could see changes in hunting culture
A 63-year-old Searcy man died in a single-vehicle crash.
Man killed in single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Vehicles are seeing microchip shortages around the United States due to the supply chain issue.
Cars delays at an all-time high due to microchip issue
Dropped 25 pts as Arkansas State beat UAPB
Desi Sills drops 25 pts, Arkansas State men’s basketball beats UAPB
The students are still taking donations for the dinner.
Annie Camp students prepare for first Christmas dinner
Red Wolves fall at Utah State
Arkansas State women's basketball falls at Utah State
Arkansas State head men's basketball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Mike Balado, Desi Sills, & Marquis Eaton after UAPB win