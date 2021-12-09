Energy Alert
Cars delays at an all-time high due to microchip issue

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Big trucks are seeing big delays as the microchip shortages remain an issue.

Modern-day cars use loads of technology that sometimes requires more than one microchip.

Tyler Segars, General Sales Manager at Central Chevrolet, says that their supply chain isn’t what it used to be.

“You drive by a lot of dealerships and see you know sometimes no new cars on the ground,” Segars said.

Drivers could also see delays in tires as supply chain issues continue.

Off-road and terrain tires are the most backed up.

