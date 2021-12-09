Energy Alert
Dec. 9: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Warmer air starts to move in after sunrise. It’ll be windy Thursday into the weekend as moisture returns ahead of our next storm system.

A few more showers are possible tonight with better rain chances Friday and Friday night.

Instability builds in on Friday, and we’ll have to watch for another round of strong to severe storms as highs get into the 70s. It’s a low risk for now, but more updates to the risk and coverage area will be needed.

Rain moves out by Saturday morning as colder air moves in for the weekend.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Jonesboro police are investigating two late night robberies.

Students are putting down the books and picking up the phone to make sure their first community Christmas dinner happens.

A judge sentences ex-West Plains, Mo. school employee to 17 years for sex crimes involving children

An Arkansas bill could lead to expansion of Big River Steel.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

