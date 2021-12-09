Foxes, raccoons appear to show symptoms of distemper

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - City officials are asking people who live in the southwest part of Jonesboro to be careful after several sick foxes and raccoons were found with possible symptoms of distemper.

According to a post on the City of Jonesboro Facebook page, distemper is not transmittable to humans but is contagious to household pets.

The post goes on to say, “If you live in this part of town, we advise you to keep a closer eye on your four-legged loved ones”.

If you live in the area of southwest Jonesboro, please be aware that Animal Control has picked up several sick foxes and... Posted by City of Jonesboro, AR - Government on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

If you come in contact with a wild animal, you can call Jonesboro Animal Control at 870-935-3920 or Jonesboro Police Dispatch at 870-935-5551.

