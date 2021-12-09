Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Governor orders flags flown at half-staff in memory of late fire chief

Arkansas state flag outside the state Capitol.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered all state and federal flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Sedgwick Fire Chief Wes Adams.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered all state and federal flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Sedgwick Fire Chief Wes Adams.

Adams died Tuesday, Dec. 7, after he was struck by a passing vehicle while he was responding to an earlier crash on U.S. Highway 63.

“A selfless public servant, Chief Adams’ bravery was an example of his dedication to protect others on a daily basis, despite dangerous circumstances,” the governor’s proclamation stated. “Chief Adams will remain an example for those who wish to serve, and we are grateful for his life, actions, and memory.”

To read the full proclamation, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on...
“I wish it was me instead of him.” Gould sentenced to 15 years in negligent homicide case
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion
Jayleaun Brown, 20, of Searcy was arrested early Thursday in connection with a pair of armed...
Arrest made in Jonesboro armed robberies
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Residents work to get back into the holiday spirit
Thieves steal Christmas from Jonesboro families

Latest News

Sarah Beth Isom, 23, of Rector was arrested in August after an investigation by Clay County...
Teacher sentenced in sexual assault case released
Arkansas lawmakers on Thursday approved the largest tax cut in state history, adjourning a...
Arkansas lawmakers OK massive tax cuts, adjourn session
Jayleaun Brown, 20, of Searcy was arrested early Thursday in connection with a pair of armed...
Arrest made in Jonesboro armed robberies
Angelee Patterson arrested for fraud
West Memphis woman charged with TennCare fraud