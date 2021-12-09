Governor orders flags flown at half-staff in memory of late fire chief

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered all state and federal flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Sedgwick Fire Chief Wes Adams.

Adams died Tuesday, Dec. 7, after he was struck by a passing vehicle while he was responding to an earlier crash on U.S. Highway 63.

“A selfless public servant, Chief Adams’ bravery was an example of his dedication to protect others on a daily basis, despite dangerous circumstances,” the governor’s proclamation stated. “Chief Adams will remain an example for those who wish to serve, and we are grateful for his life, actions, and memory.”

To read the full proclamation, click here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.