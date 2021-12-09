Jonesboro police investigate armed robberies

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating two late night robberies.

According to Jonesboro Police, the first robbery happened at Casey’s at 2920 South Caraway Rd. just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

The second robbery occurred at the Kum & Go at South Stadium just after 11:30 p.m.

Jonesboro Police confirmed one male suspect is in custody and a firearm was involved.

There were 2 different incidents, but police cannot confirm it was the same person.

If you have any information that can help police, call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.

