Jonesboro police investigate armed robberies
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating two late night robberies.
According to Jonesboro Police, the first robbery happened at Casey’s at 2920 South Caraway Rd. just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
The second robbery occurred at the Kum & Go at South Stadium just after 11:30 p.m.
Jonesboro Police confirmed one male suspect is in custody and a firearm was involved.
There were 2 different incidents, but police cannot confirm it was the same person.
If you have any information that can help police, call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.