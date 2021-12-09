Local business gives back to man in need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Early Monday morning, Cody Scotton had his motorized scooter stolen from the Walmart parking lot on Parker Road.

On Wednesday, one local business went above and beyond to give back to him.

Having no form of transportation, Cody thought he was out of luck when Jonesboro Cycle and ATV gifted him a brand-new bike.

The sales manager at Jonesboro Cycle and ATV, Ed Seay, said that business is all about appreciating your customers.

“It just means another happy customer,” Seay said. “This is what customer service is all about, making people happy.”

The bike they gifted Cody was the exact same bike that he had, and it was even in better condition. Due to Cody being developmentally disabled, he is not able to operate a vehicle which means the bike is his only mode of transportation.

When Cody first saw the bike, he was in shock and didn’t know what to say.

“I appreciate it a lot, that they reached out and donated a bike to help me get out and do everything again I appreciate it a lot,” said Scotton.

His entire family was in attendance and stressed that the moped means more than just a mode of transportation.

“That’s his independence, he doesn’t tell us anymore when he is leaving, you know he was able to just go by himself,” said Corrie Getz, Scotton’s mother.

Cody’s family said the money that was raised in the Go Fund Me account set up to help him is now going to be put forward to a couple of local charities.

