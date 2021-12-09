Energy Alert
Man jumps on truck bed to try to stop suspect accused of theft

Casson Allen Davis, 20, of Trumann was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle valued at $5,000 or less after an investigation by Jonesboro police.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pizza delivery driver jumped into the bed of a pickup truck as a man suspected of stealing the truck drove off and stayed on the phone with police until the man was arrested.

Jonesboro Police arrested Casson Allen Davis, 20, of Trumann Wednesday, Nov. 8, on suspicion of theft of vehicle valued at $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000, and driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked after police went to Race Street and South Caraway Road early Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Authorities said they got a call about the stolen vehicle from the driver, whose name was not released.

In a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police say the victim called 911 stating that someone stole his truck and that he was in the back of it driving down the road.

The pizza delivery driver said he had left his truck running outside the restaurant as he went outside to get more pizzas to deliver.

“Casson Davis came into the business asking for a pizza and once he got one, he exited and then jumped into the running truck and attempted to take off,” Jonesboro Police said. “The victim tried to jump into the passenger side but was unable to but was able to jump into the bed of his truck when Davis took off in it.”

A $35,000 bond was set Wednesday for Davis, who will be arraigned Jan. 19 in circuit court.

