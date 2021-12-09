Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Raheim Sanders & Cam Little land on SEC All-Freshman Team

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) sheds Texas defender Ovie Oghoufo (18) as he runs for...
Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) sheds Texas defender Ovie Oghoufo (18) as he runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Razorback Athletics
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Arkansas freshmen RB Raheim Sanders and K Cam Little have earned Freshman All-SEC Recognition, as announced by the league office.

Sanders ranks second in the SEC among freshmen by rushing for 499 yards on 101 carries (5.8 ypc) and tied for the league’s freshman lead running for three touchdowns. He added 11 receptions out of the backfield for 109 yards (9.9 ypc) and a touchdown, scoring four total touchdowns on the season. Against Ole Miss, the Rockledge, Fla. product ran for a season-high 139 yards, the highest single-game total by any Razorback this year. Rawleigh Williams III was the last Hog to earn a spot on the Freshman All-SEC Team in 2015. Sanders produced the most rushing yards by an Arkansas freshman since Devwah Whaley totaled 602 in 2016.

Little connected on 19-of-23 field goals and made all 43 point after tries this season. The Moore, Okla. native leads SEC freshmen kickers in field goals made and is tied for second nationally. His 19 makes are tied for the fourth-most in a single-season in school history. Todd Wright was the last Arkansas freshman kicker to make 19 or more field goals in a season, recording 20 in 1989. Little becomes the first Razorback kicker to earn the honor since Zach Hocker in 2010.

Under second-year head coach Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks won eight games during the regular season – the most regular season wins for the program since 2011 – and will meet Penn State in the Outback Bowl at 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 1, 2022.

For ticket information call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on...
“I wish it was me instead of him.” Gould sentenced to 15 years in negligent homicide case
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion
Jayleaun Brown, 20, of Searcy was arrested early Thursday in connection with a pair of armed...
Arrest made in Jonesboro armed robberies
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Residents work to get back into the holiday spirit
Thieves steal Christmas from Jonesboro families

Latest News

The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.
Sun Belt Realignment: Little Rock leaving for OVC in 2022
Desi Sills had 25 pts Wednesday night as the Red Wolves beat UAPB.
Desi Sills drops 25 pts, Arkansas State men’s basketball beats UAPB
Dropped 25 pts as Arkansas State beat UAPB
Desi Sills drops 25 pts, Arkansas State men’s basketball beats UAPB
Red Wolves fall at Utah State
Arkansas State women's basketball falls at Utah State