Raheim Sanders & Cam Little land on SEC All-Freshman Team

Arkansas freshmen RB Raheim Sanders and K Cam Little have earned Freshman All-SEC Recognition, as announced by the league office.

Sanders ranks second in the SEC among freshmen by rushing for 499 yards on 101 carries (5.8 ypc) and tied for the league’s freshman lead running for three touchdowns. He added 11 receptions out of the backfield for 109 yards (9.9 ypc) and a touchdown, scoring four total touchdowns on the season. Against Ole Miss, the Rockledge, Fla. product ran for a season-high 139 yards, the highest single-game total by any Razorback this year. Rawleigh Williams III was the last Hog to earn a spot on the Freshman All-SEC Team in 2015. Sanders produced the most rushing yards by an Arkansas freshman since Devwah Whaley totaled 602 in 2016.

Little connected on 19-of-23 field goals and made all 43 point after tries this season. The Moore, Okla. native leads SEC freshmen kickers in field goals made and is tied for second nationally. His 19 makes are tied for the fourth-most in a single-season in school history. Todd Wright was the last Arkansas freshman kicker to make 19 or more field goals in a season, recording 20 in 1989. Little becomes the first Razorback kicker to earn the honor since Zach Hocker in 2010.

Under second-year head coach Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks won eight games during the regular season – the most regular season wins for the program since 2011 – and will meet Penn State in the Outback Bowl at 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 1, 2022.

