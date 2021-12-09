Second FOIA complaint filed against Jonesboro library

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another lawsuit has been filed against the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library for violating the Freedom of Information Act.

Fort Smith Attorney Joey McCutchen, along with his client Darrell Cook, filed a FOIA complaint against the library on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

In a press release sent Thursday, Dec. 9, McCutchen said the lawsuit arose after the library failed to produce documents requested by Cook through several FOIA requests. Notably, the library failed to turn over various financial documentation, including official source documents from the bank.

McCutchen goes on to say that the library also, without explanation, provided several checks that had been altered or redacted and no longer contained any information, including signatures in the endorsement section. These checks were all made payable to “Consuelo’s Cleaning Services.”

McCutchen says the FOIA does not permit the library to alter or redact this type of information.

“Citizens have the right to know how their tax dollars are being spent, especially when a library has a huge annual budget,” McCutchen said. “It is the library’s job to fully disclose that information in a timely and complete manner. Otherwise, it gives the appearance of impropriety.”

McCutchen previously filed a FOIA complaint against the library with former board member Amanda Escue on Oct. 27 claiming, “On October 6, 2021, the Sensitive Content Subcommittee held its first meeting....No notice of the subcommittee meeting was given by the board to the public or any media organizations.”

An agreement was reached between the library and Escue, with the library admitting to violating the FOIA by not providing two hours’ notice for a subcommittee meeting.

“It is highly disturbing that after a recent admitted open meetings violation that the library has again violated FOIA by refusing to provide records to citizens of Jonesboro,” McCutchen added.

We will continue to follow this story as it progresses.

