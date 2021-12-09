Energy Alert
Dense Fog This Morning, Severe Weather Later

December 10th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fog is about as thick and as widespread as it can get this morning. Visibility might not let you drive as fast as you normally do, so make sure to give yourself extra time. Mist and drizzle will continue for most of the morning. Most of the day looks quiet as temperatures rise through the 60s into the 70s. Storms may start to get going as early as 6-7 pm for some. Anything that develops will have to be watched for severe weather. Another round moves through late overnight, likely after midnight. Wind and tornadoes are the main threats. This isn’t a big rainmaker, so not everyone may see rain or severe weather. Have a way to get warnings as you sleep. It’ll be windy ahead and behind the front. Colder air moves in for the weekend as skies slowly clear. We’re back in the 70s by the middle of next week.

