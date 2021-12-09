Sikeston Career and Technology Center students to learn new welding skills with robotic welder

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston Career and Technology Center students are getting another hands-on learning tool that can help them prepare for the workforce.

“It’s something that’s out in the industry, right now there’s a need for it.”

Welding instructor Brent Trankler said he wanted create this class at the Sikeston Career and Technology Center.

“We’ve got a supportive community, this is a supportive skill. We had a business reach out to us, Kelpro recently donated it to us,” said Trankler.

The machines aren’t cheap. They can cost up to $40,000.

He said students gain hands-on experience with the computer-assisted welders.

“On the robotic welder, it operates essentially like a CNC machine where you’re able to program certain fixtures for it to weld and then it will do it automatically. Some of the things that students can take away from it is the general ability to be able to program it be able to functionally work around them,” Trankler said.

Trankler said the goal is to provide quality training for students to use for potential job opportunities.

“We run a full game of welding technology here,” Trankler said. “This is going to be one extra training source that we could train the students on and make them successful and industry ready.”

He hopes that once more students learn about the technology, they will be interested in enrolling in the courses.

The robotic training will be offered to all students enrolled in the SCTC welding technology course next year.

