Sun Belt Realignment: Little Rock leaving for OVC in 2022

The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sun Belt realignment saga has another chapter.

Little Rock is leaving the SBC for the OVC. The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees approved of the move on Wednesday. The Trojans will join the Ohio Valley Conference on July 1st, 2022. Little Rock isn’t the only non-football school in the Sun Belt looking at other options. CBS Sports reported that UT Arlington is a candidate to join the Missouri Valley Conference.

Southern Miss, Marshall, Old Dominion, & James Madison are all joining the Sun Belt effective July 1, 2023. The quartet may come to the conference sooner rather than later. The Daily-News Record was first to report that the Golden Eagles, Thundering Herd, Monarchs, & Dukes are aiming for a 2022 arrival to the Sun Belt.

Here’s a hypothetical look at the SBC in 2022-2023 if UTA leaves & USM, MU, ODU, & JMU join.

Hypothetical Sun Belt West - Football

Arkansas State

Louisiana

ULM

Southern Miss

Texas State

South Alabama

Troy

Hypothetical Sun Belt East - Football

Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina

Georgia State

Georgia Southern

James Madison

Marshall

Old Dominion

