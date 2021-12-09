West Memphis woman charged with TennCare fraud

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A West Memphis woman has been arrested for reporting a false address resulting in TennCare paying thousands of dollars in fees and claims.

According to the Tennessee Department of Finance & Administration, 39-year-old Angelee Patterson reported she and her six kids still lived at a Tennessee address to the state, even though she was living in Arkansas. This resulted in TennCare paying $82,512.04 to the family.

Patterson is charged with fraud and theft of property.

