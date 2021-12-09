Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

West Memphis woman charged with TennCare fraud

Angelee Patterson arrested for fraud
Angelee Patterson arrested for fraud(Tennessee Department of Finance & Administration)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A West Memphis woman has been arrested for reporting a false address resulting in TennCare paying thousands of dollars in fees and claims.

According to the Tennessee Department of Finance & Administration, 39-year-old Angelee Patterson reported she and her six kids still lived at a Tennessee address to the state, even though she was living in Arkansas. This resulted in TennCare paying $82,512.04 to the family.

Patterson is charged with fraud and theft of property.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on...
“I wish it was me instead of him.” Gould sentenced to 15 years in negligent homicide case
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion
Jayleaun Brown, 20, of Searcy was arrested early Thursday in connection with a pair of armed...
Arrest made in Jonesboro armed robberies
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Residents work to get back into the holiday spirit
Thieves steal Christmas from Jonesboro families

Latest News

Sarah Beth Isom, 23, of Rector was arrested in August after an investigation by Clay County...
Teacher sentenced in sexual assault case released
Arkansas lawmakers on Thursday approved the largest tax cut in state history, adjourning a...
Arkansas lawmakers OK massive tax cuts, adjourn session
Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered all state and federal flags be flown at half-staff in honor of...
Governor orders flags flown at half-staff in memory of late fire chief
Jayleaun Brown, 20, of Searcy was arrested early Thursday in connection with a pair of armed...
Arrest made in Jonesboro armed robberies