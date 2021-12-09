Woman accused of stealing, cashing lottery tickets

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman is behind bars after police she went behind the counter and stole lottery tickets from a Paragould convenience store.

Valarie Shaffer, 32, is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond after a judge found probable cause to charge her with lottery fraud and theft of property.

According to court documents, Shaffer was caught on surveillance camera on Dec. 6 stealing lottery tickets at AJ’s gas station, 1901 Linwood Dr.

During a Mirandized interview the following day, Shaffer confessed to stealing the lottery tickets and cashing the winning tickets at Casey’s General Store, 1803 W. Court St.

In addition to setting her bond, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham ordered Shaffer to have no contact with AJ’s store.

