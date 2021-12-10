Energy Alert
Arkansas State RB Alan Lamar earns All-American honors

Alan Lamar returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown Saturday at South Alabama.
Alan Lamar returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown Saturday at South Alabama.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Alan Lamar had a record-breaking 2021 season. The Arkansas State senior running back earned All-Sun Belt 1st Team and 2nd Team honors last week.

You can now add the title of All-American. Lamar landed on the PFF College Football All-American 3rd Team on Thursday. The Olive Branch, Mississippi native was also selected to the PFN All-American 2nd Team on Wednesday.

Lamar set Arkansas State and Sun Belt records for kick return yards. He led the nation with 55 kickoff returns for 1,333 yards and 2 TD. The return specialist found the end zone against Tulsa and South Alabama.

It’s the 3rd straight season that Arkansas State football is represented on an All-American Team. Omar Bayless earned several nods in 2019, Jonathan Adams Jr. was selected in 2020.

The List of Lamar - 2021 accolades

PFF All-American 3rd Team

PFN All-American 2nd Team

SIS All-American 2nd Team

All-Sun Belt 1st Team (return specialist)

All-Sun Belt 2nd Team (all purpose)

PFF All-Sun Belt 1st Team

