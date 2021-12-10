Child airlifted to hospital following fatal crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An 8-year-old girl was flown to a St. Louis hospital Thursday following a crash that left a woman dead.

The crash happened at 12:40 p.m. Dec. 9 on Missouri Highway 142, three miles south of Poplar Bluff.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Logan A. Markham of Doniphan was southbound when her 2007 Chevy Suburban ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers pronounced Markham dead at the scene.

An air ambulance flew her 8-year-old passenger to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

According to the preliminary crash report, Markham was not wearing a seatbelt. It was unknown if the child was using a safety device.

