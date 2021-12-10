Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Child airlifted to hospital following fatal crash

An 8-year-old girl was flown to a St. Louis hospital Thursday following a crash that left a...
An 8-year-old girl was flown to a St. Louis hospital Thursday following a crash that left a woman dead.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - An 8-year-old girl was flown to a St. Louis hospital Thursday following a crash that left a woman dead.

The crash happened at 12:40 p.m. Dec. 9 on Missouri Highway 142, three miles south of Poplar Bluff.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Logan A. Markham of Doniphan was southbound when her 2007 Chevy Suburban ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers pronounced Markham dead at the scene.

An air ambulance flew her 8-year-old passenger to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

According to the preliminary crash report, Markham was not wearing a seatbelt. It was unknown if the child was using a safety device.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayleaun Brown, 20, of Searcy was arrested early Thursday in connection with a pair of armed...
Arrest made in Jonesboro armed robberies
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on...
“I wish it was me instead of him.” Gould sentenced to 15 years in negligent homicide case
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department
Fire truck
Area firefighters respond to death of fire chief

Latest News

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Friday morning in Butler County.
Minor quake recorded in Southeast Missouri
The Missouri State Board of Education has adopted legislative priorities raising the minimum...
Missouri State Board of Education looks to increase minimum starting teacher salary
According to a media release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of...
Man sentenced to federal prison in firearms case
Ryan Foster, Papa John's delivery driver
Delivery driver speaks out after suspect takes more than pizza