Dec. 10: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A dense fog advisory is in effect for most parts of Region 8.

We’re still watching for a few strong to severe storms late Friday into Friday night. Most of Friday will be warm and windy, but dry.

Storms increase overnight with a wind and hail threat. A few tornadoes are possible too.

Rain moves out by sunrise Saturday morning with clouds following shortly after. Cooler and sunny for the rest of the weekend. More warm weather comes next week.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A Jonesboro delivery driver speaks out after suspect takes more than pizza.

A Missouri House bill and Senate bill pre-filed ahead of the 2022 legislative session aims to help victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Jussie Smollett’s conviction Thursday for lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack came nearly three years after his report of a horrifying hate crime quickly became part of a polarized political landscape, with people — including the president of the United States — weighing in from all over.

The national housing disparity gap between minority people and white people sits at 30%, which is wider than it was during the 2008 economic recession.

Demaryius Thomas, who earned five straight Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33.

Bob Dole lay in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol, as the president and others gathered to pay tribute to a “giant of our history” who served the country in war and in politics with pragmatism, self-deprecating wit and a bygone era’s sense of common civility and compromise.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

