Delivery driver speaks out after suspect takes more than pizza

By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A frantic 911 call was made Monday night by Papa Johns’s delivery driver Ryan Foster.

“It was another normal day, in and out. Taking deliveries, doing my job like I am supposed to be doing,” said Foster.

Foster said it was just before midnight when a man jumped into his running truck and started to leave. Foster said he could not sit there and watch someone take his truck again.

“As he walked out, a couple of seconds later, I walked out behind him,” said Foster, “As I did [walked behind him], he had just jumped in the driver’s seat of the truck and shut the door.”

Earlier this year, Foster said someone stole his truck from a Jonesboro Kum and Go. The truck was returned to him 10 days later.

Casson Davis drove the truck more than a mile on South Caraway, with Foster in the bed. Foster said that five minutes felt more like 30.

Foster said during the ride, his knowledge from delivering pizzas helped him tell the dispatcher where he was.

“I was just telling her, okay, we are making this turn and this turn,” he said.

Jonesboro Police body camera footage showed the stop near Gateway Tires.

When police found out who owned the truck, they arrested Davis and let Foster take his truck home.

Foster said in the future, he probably would not jump in the bed again, because the tracker was inside. He said remembering the first time his car was stolen put him into action this time.

“It wasn’t much time to think and so I saw a split-second decision and I’m going with it,” Foster said.

He explained the dangers of being a delivery driver and shared what precautions he always keeps in mind.

“There are certain safety precautions that as long as you use them, that could help. Being aware of your surroundings, keeping your head on swivel,” he said.

Davis is in the Craighead County Jail on a $35,000 bond for theft of a vehicle greater than $5,000 but lower than $25,000.

