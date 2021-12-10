Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Desi Sills reflects after dropping career high

Desi Sills had 25 pts Wednesday night as the Red Wolves beat UAPB.
Desi Sills had 25 pts Wednesday night as the Red Wolves beat UAPB.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Desi Sills is no stranger to 20 point performances.

He had more than a few at Jonesboro High and 5 with the Razorbacks. Wednesday night marked a college career-high with the Red Wolves. Desi had 25 points, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 2 rebounds, and a steal. Sills helped Arkansas State beat UAPB 84-73.

#3 reflected after the Red Wolves moved to 6-2.

“When you put in work, and you believe in hard work, eventually it’s going to pay off,” Sill said. “I’ll be in the gym late at night at 10 o’clock. Each one of my teammates, all my coaches can vouch for me. I was struggling from the 3 point line early and I started shooting. I shoot a thousand shots a night. It ain’t all about me but my teammates. I give my credit to all my teammates. They find me and I’m knocking down shots.”

Head coach Mike Balado praised Sills performance on both ends of the floor. “He played so hard. His motor is unbelievable. And he not only plays hard on offense, he plays hard defensively the entire game. So I’m really proud of his effort, he’s a great leader in huddles as well. He was one of the big reasons why we won the game.”

The 6-2 Red Wolves continue their road swing Saturday afternoon at Mississippi Valley State. Tipoff will be around 4pm/4:30pm in Itta Bena. The game will be streamed here.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on...
“I wish it was me instead of him.” Gould sentenced to 15 years in negligent homicide case
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department
Jayleaun Brown, 20, of Searcy was arrested early Thursday in connection with a pair of armed...
Arrest made in Jonesboro armed robberies
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Residents work to get back into the holiday spirit
Thieves steal Christmas from Jonesboro families

Latest News

Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) sheds Texas defender Ovie Oghoufo (18) as he runs for...
Raheim Sanders & Cam Little land on SEC All-Freshman Team
The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.
Sun Belt Realignment: Little Rock leaving for OVC in 2022
Desi Sills had 25 pts Wednesday night as the Red Wolves beat UAPB.
Desi Sills drops 25 pts, Arkansas State men’s basketball beats UAPB
Dropped 25 pts as Arkansas State beat UAPB
Desi Sills drops 25 pts, Arkansas State men’s basketball beats UAPB