Desi Sills reflects after dropping career high

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Desi Sills is no stranger to 20 point performances.

He had more than a few at Jonesboro High and 5 with the Razorbacks. Wednesday night marked a college career-high with the Red Wolves. Desi had 25 points, 4 assists, 2 blocks, 2 rebounds, and a steal. Sills helped Arkansas State beat UAPB 84-73.

#3 reflected after the Red Wolves moved to 6-2.

“When you put in work, and you believe in hard work, eventually it’s going to pay off,” Sill said. “I’ll be in the gym late at night at 10 o’clock. Each one of my teammates, all my coaches can vouch for me. I was struggling from the 3 point line early and I started shooting. I shoot a thousand shots a night. It ain’t all about me but my teammates. I give my credit to all my teammates. They find me and I’m knocking down shots.”

Head coach Mike Balado praised Sills performance on both ends of the floor. “He played so hard. His motor is unbelievable. And he not only plays hard on offense, he plays hard defensively the entire game. So I’m really proud of his effort, he’s a great leader in huddles as well. He was one of the big reasons why we won the game.”

The 6-2 Red Wolves continue their road swing Saturday afternoon at Mississippi Valley State. Tipoff will be around 4pm/4:30pm in Itta Bena. The game will be streamed here.

