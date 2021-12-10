Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fire departments respond to overnight commercial fire in Wynne

Fire departments respond to overnight commercial fire in Wynne
Fire departments respond to overnight commercial fire in Wynne(Wynne Fire Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - A fire broke out at a commercial business in Wynne, Arkansas, Thursday night.

According to Wynne Fire Department, the fire broke out at a business on Front Street around 9 p.m. and lasted until 4 a.m.

Forrest City Fire Department says WFD requested assistance with the two-story building fire to help prevent it from spreading to adjacent structures.

WFD says the building had just been rented out and items were being moved in the day before, but no injuries were reported from the incident

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Jayleaun Brown, 20, of Searcy was arrested early Thursday in connection with a pair of armed...
$500,000 bond set for armed robbery suspect
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department
A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on...
“I wish it was me instead of him.” Gould sentenced to 15 years in negligent homicide case
A man was sentenced Thursday to 46 years in prison after being found guilty on a first-degree...
Mississippi County man sentenced to 46 years for murder

Latest News

A judge sentenced former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday to 10 years in prison after he...
Former county clerk reports to prison on theft charge
Jayleaun Brown, 20, of Searcy was arrested early Thursday in connection with a pair of armed...
$500,000 bond set for armed robbery suspect
Gov. Mike Parson’s office appointed four new members to a state board that oversees funeral...
Missouri funeral home board ousted amid inspections conflict
Strong to severe storms packing high winds and possible tornadoes will move through Northeast...
Weather Alert: Severe storms, tornadoes expected overnight