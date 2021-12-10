Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Firefighters save dog from frozen pond

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog is back with its rightful owner after firefighters rescued him from a frozen pond in upstate New York.

Tux the border collie needed help Wednesday morning after his legs fell through the ice and he couldn’t get out of the water.

Firefighters suited up with their gear along with safety cables and broke the ice to meet up with the struggling dog.

They carried him to shore, dried him off, warmed him up and reunited him with his grateful owner.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayleaun Brown, 20, of Searcy was arrested early Thursday in connection with a pair of armed...
Arrest made in Jonesboro armed robberies
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on...
“I wish it was me instead of him.” Gould sentenced to 15 years in negligent homicide case
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department
Fire truck
Area firefighters respond to death of fire chief

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps
Firefighters rescued a dog from a frozen pond in upstate New York.
Fire crew saves stuck dog from frozen pond
While Delta remains the biggest Covid-19 threat in the US, the Omicron coronavirus variant has...
Omicron variant in half the country, COVID-19 cases rise
Winner of this year's Indy 500, Helio Castroneves, right, gathered with other four-time...
Al Unser, one of four-time Indy 500 winners club, dies at 82