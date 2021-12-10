Housing disparity gap widens to 30%, one Jonesboro realtor says

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The national housing disparity gap between minority people and white people sits at 30%, which is wider than it was during the 2008 economic recession.

A 2021 study from the Hope Policy Institute says Arkansas is just below the national gap at 26.3%.

Sonya Sanders is a realtor for ERA Doty Real Estate, and she said the housing disparity gap has been traced back to the 1950s with black and brown borrowers being forced to foreclose on their homes due to predatory lending, which is a discriminatory tool that would make the price of a home rise.

“This is something that is generational,” Sanders said.

Sanders mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic plays a factor in why the gap has widened, adding it’s hitting the pockets of low-income people the hardest.

She said the price of materials inflating has led to the increase of home prices, so those who were once qualified for an affordable home have been priced out.

“Those individuals that qualify for a 125-thousand-dollar home is very hard to find because of the rise in home prices,” Sanders said.

Jahbari McLennan, a homebuyer, said he and his wife struggled with finding their first home because no one taught them the ins and outs of real estate.

“The main hurdle was really finding someone who was going to sit down and help us understand what can I expect,” McLennan said.

He added it’s important for people to know the fundamentals of buying a home like preapproval, financing, and credit score requirements.

McLennan said the black and people of color communities must overcome the housing disparity gap psychologically before overcoming it financially.

“The reality is I had to not look at all the negative and bad that was happening,” he said.

Sanders and McLennan said it takes educating black and brown communities and giving them access to good resources that will help them obtain their goals of owning a home.

