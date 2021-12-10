Jonesboro police search for suspects in October commercial burglary
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding suspects in connection with a commercial burglary in October.
According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, police are investigating a commercial burglary at the Highland Drive Walmart on Oct. 28.
Police believe the suspects tampered with a jewelry cabinet and took items that did not belong to them.
Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.
