Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jonesboro police search for suspects in October commercial burglary

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding suspects in connection with a commercial burglary in October.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, police are investigating a commercial burglary at the Highland Drive Walmart on Oct. 28.

Police believe the suspects tampered with a jewelry cabinet and took items that did not belong to them.

👀Do you recognize these fellas?👀 We would like to talk to them about a Commercial Burglary at the Highland DR Walmart...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Thursday, December 9, 2021

Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on...
“I wish it was me instead of him.” Gould sentenced to 15 years in negligent homicide case
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department
Jayleaun Brown, 20, of Searcy was arrested early Thursday in connection with a pair of armed...
Arrest made in Jonesboro armed robberies
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
Residents work to get back into the holiday spirit
Thieves steal Christmas from Jonesboro families

Latest News

Ryan Foster, Papa John's delivery driver
Delivery driver speaks out after suspect takes more than pizza
Lady Rams win Thursday in First National Bank Shootout
First National Bank Shootout: Paragould girls beat Brookland
Lady Pioneers win at First National Bank Shootout
First National Bank Shootout: Batesville girls beat GCT
A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash near the Craighead/Poinsett County line, according to...
Man killed in one-vehicle crash
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department