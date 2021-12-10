Jonesboro police search for suspects in October commercial burglary

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding suspects in connection with a commercial burglary in October.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, police are investigating a commercial burglary at the Highland Drive Walmart on Oct. 28.

Police believe the suspects tampered with a jewelry cabinet and took items that did not belong to them.

👀Do you recognize these fellas?👀 We would like to talk to them about a Commercial Burglary at the Highland DR Walmart... Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Thursday, December 9, 2021

Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657 or Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP.

