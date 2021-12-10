Man accused of raping girl multiple times

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge found probable cause Friday to arrest a man Friday after police said he raped a teenage girl multiple times.

Houston Alfred Stackhouse, 43, is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash/surety bond facing a charge of rape.

According to court documents, on Nov. 13, the victim and her mother reported the alleged sexual assaults to Jonesboro police.

The victim said the first incident happened in September 2017.

“The victim said that [Stackhouse] later sent her a message apologizing to her,” the affidavit stated. “The victim stated to the CAC interviewer that Stackhouse had sex with her three different times.”

She also provided investigators with a physical description of Stackhouse.

On Dec. 8, a judge reviewed the affidavit and issued a warrant for Stackhouse’s arrest.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned in circuit court on Jan. 19.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.