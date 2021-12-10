Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man breaches Las Vegas airport to steal jet, see Area 51

According to police, the man nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and made...
According to police, the man nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and made bomb threats at a Las Vegas airport as he attempted to steal a jet to fly to Area 51.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Police said a man drove a limo through fences at the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Wednesday in order to steal a jet and fly to Area 51.

The man told police that he wanted to go look at aliens.

Area 51, located in Nevada, is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force. Conspiracy theorists, however, believe it’s the place where the government hides aliens and UFOs.

According to police, the man nearly crashed into several planes, disrupted air traffic and made bomb threats.

They said they found a product that looked like an explosive device when they searched his car.

The suspect was arrested for trespassing, dispersing a hoax substance and threatening terrorist acts.

According to CNN, the law firm he claims to represent him denied working with him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jayleaun Brown, 20, of Searcy was arrested early Thursday in connection with a pair of armed...
Arrest made in Jonesboro armed robberies
This booking photo shows former reality TV star Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography
A judge has continued a case for a man accused of hitting and killing a construction worker on...
“I wish it was me instead of him.” Gould sentenced to 15 years in negligent homicide case
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department
Fire truck
Area firefighters respond to death of fire chief

Latest News

Within one week, complete strangers donated about $10,000 to the server.
Atlanta waitress surprised with $10K in tips
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services...
Consumer prices soared 6.8% over past 12 months
Justice Elena Kagan, left, Chief Justice John Roberts, and Justice Stephen Breyer pay their...
LIVE: Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole
Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with unidentified...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case