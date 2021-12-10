Man killed in one-vehicle crash

CRAIGHEAD Co., Ark. (KAIT) - A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash near the Craighead/Poinsett County line, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Cale Love, 24, of Brookland was going north in a 2015 GMC on CR 652 onto Wildcat Lane in Poinsett County around 7 p.m. Wednesday when the crash happened.

ASP said the vehicle failed to stop or yield at the intersection of CR652 and Wildcat Lane, went through the intersection and struck a nearby ditch.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

