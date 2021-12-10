Man sentenced to federal prison in firearms case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Phillips County man arrested in Jonesboro in 2015 after authorities found a Smith & Wesson .50-caliber revolver and a 9mm pistol inside a grocery bag stuffed into a toilet tank will spend the next 226 months in federal prison.

According to a media release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, Nicholas Dismuke, 27, of Helena-West Helena was sentenced Thursday in the case.

Dismuke pleaded guilty in Jan. 2020 on federal felon in possession of a firearm and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a federal crime of violence charges after a robbery in Helena-West Helena.

“Dismuke entered the Dollar General with a silver revolver. He demanded money from the cashier at the register, who could not open it, but the store manager was able to open the register at gunpoint,” federal prosecutors said. “Dismuke grabbed all of the money from the register, which was approximately $169.”

Prosecutors said authorities also showed Dismuke’s lengthy criminal record during the hearing Thursday.

The record includes the assault of three officers at the Independence County Judicial Detention Center after a 2012 escape attempt; the death of an officer at the Pine Bluff Juvenile Center during an escape there and the 2018 aggravated assault of a guard at a Lincoln County facility, prosecutors said.

“In addition to Dismuke’s violence against correctional officers, evidence at the hearing indicated he committed five armed robberies in September 2015: one in St. Louis, one in Jonesboro and three in Helena-West Helena,” officials said.

Dismuke will be in a Missouri prison until 2038 on the Missouri charge.

He was sentenced to 46 months in prison on the felon in possession of a firearm charge, which will run concurrently with the Arkansas and Missouri charges and 180 months on the brandishing charge, which will run consecutively.

Officials said Dismuke will be in jail at least until 2053.

